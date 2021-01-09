Defund police: Knee-jerk responses don’t cut it 

Re: “Black police officers - like me - can play critical role in reform,” (TNT, 12/30).

I appreciate the thoughtful commentary written by Officer Jermaine Harris. He said: “For the first time in history, the three highest-ranking members of the Chicago Police Department are all African American ... I am proud to say I am a member of the community I serve.”

Harris’s positive attitude highlights the racism, ignorance and hypocrisy inherent in the “Defund Police” movement. Too many liberal leaders have claimed to support Black Lives Matter and then fired Black officers and cut programs designed to help Black people.

Politicians and activists need to put some money and effort where their big mouths are. Do research. Listen to the people who have boots on the ground. And quit trying to find a one-size-fits-all solution to every problem.

Maybe a tragic event wasn’t caused by “institutional racism.” Maybe the cause was poor training, or too much pressure, or a badly run department. Maybe other departments have answers.

Figure it out! Harris’ insights and experiences – along with those of his colleagues – could inform an approach to policing that is both practical and creative.