Tacoma schools: Reopening decision made rashly

Tacoma Public Schools plans to start bringing students back for in-person instruction in mid January.

Since Oct. 1, with schools closed for almost all students, there have been nearly 50 reported cases of COVID-19 and more than 80 others that have quarantined.

The school district can’t even keep its employees safe when schools are effectively closed. Parents and teachers should be angered at the lack of common sense that TPS and Tacoma Education Association leadership have shown in this.

With vaccinations proceeding at a disappointingly slow rate and COVID-19 cases still rising in Pierce County, this decision is alarming and potentially dangerous to families, students, teachers and staff.

The School Board could be more proactive in this, but I have yet to see any evidence. Please call or email School Board members and TPS leadership and let them know this is unacceptable.