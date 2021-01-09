Presidency: Higher bar needed for future candidates

With the high probability of collusions, subversions and treason, the requirements to become chief executive of the United States should be updated to prevent infiltration of traitors and tyranny, to retain democracy and to make the nation more secure.

Here are some requirements I suggest:

1. In addition to present requirements to become president, both parents of a candidate must be citizens of the US, and the candidate must have resided in the country 15 years prior to candidacy for the office of president.

2. The candidate must be a registered US voter and taxpayer.

3. As potential commander-in-chief, a candidate must have actively served in a US military branch for a minimum of 18 months, including an honorable discharge.

4. The candidate must have had no collusions (ever) with a foreign power.

5. The candidate cannot be a previously impeached US president.

6. The candidate must make his/her personal tax status for the past three years publicly available, prior to acceptance by his/her party as candidate for president.

7. A candidate must not be encumbered with court cases.