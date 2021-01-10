Capitol attack: I thought it couldn’t happen here

I came home from a meeting Wednesday and saw many people storming a capitol building. I thought it was a news clip from some Third World country, then was shocked when I recognized it as the US Capitol.

This wasn’t a banana republic I was seeing on TV; it was happening in the United States of America, where we (I thought) cherish democracy and civility.

Where politics can get heated but at the end we respect the law and do not intimidate or take mob or armed action to support our political beliefs.

What a shame it has come to this. I hope that calmer minds and a rule of law prevail.