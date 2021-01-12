Letters to the Editor

Vaccine: State plan feels like age discrimination

By By Jeff Kelsey 

Re: “Here are the groups set for next phase of vaccine rollout in state,” (TNT, 1/7).

If you are between the age of 60 and 69, this will preclude you from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the initial rollout phases.

Per Washington state statistics, the age group 60-79 represents just 13% of cases but 40% of deaths.

Would it not be morally and ethically prudent to deliver the vaccine to this entire demographic in the initial rollout phases?

Jeff Kelsey, Tacoma

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service