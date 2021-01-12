Vaccine: State plan feels like age discrimination

Re: “Here are the groups set for next phase of vaccine rollout in state,” (TNT, 1/7).

If you are between the age of 60 and 69, this will preclude you from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the initial rollout phases.

Per Washington state statistics, the age group 60-79 represents just 13% of cases but 40% of deaths.

Would it not be morally and ethically prudent to deliver the vaccine to this entire demographic in the initial rollout phases?