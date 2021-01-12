Capitol unrest: People of faith taking notice

The Sisters and Associates of the Dominican Sisters join the Leadership Conference of Women Religious and the Dominican Sisters Conference in praying for the world and for peace after witnessing the violence and lawlessness in our Capitol.

We are disturbed this was not confined to the US Capitol but extended closer to home at the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia and at the state Capitol in Oregon.

We are deeply concerned about the state of our country and future of our democracy. Our hearts ached watching these actions that threaten not only to destroy the seat of our government but rend the bonds that unite us.

We commend members of Congress who courageously continued their service to the nation amid the chaos.

In our increasingly divided nation, we renew our commitment to the common good and pledge to take up the challenge to repair our democracy and to the work of building a more perfect union. We invite all people of good will to join us and we call on elected leaders to point the way.

(Casey is a member of the Sisters and Associates of Sisters of St. Dominic in Tacoma.)