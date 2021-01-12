Trump: Real-life folktale character of the worst kind 

Remember this folktale? An emperor spends his resources on clothing at the expense of paying attention to matters of state. Two swindlers promise to weave him magnificent clothes.

Whenever anyone checks on the “weavers,” they only see empty looms. The explanation: The clothes are invisible to the ignorant or incompetent. Everyone pretends to see the clothes, until a child blurts out that the emperor isn’t wearing anything.

Everyone had been fooled. Although startled, the emperor continues the procession, walking more proudly than ever.

I have been waiting for Trump followers to see the naked stupidity of following this unhinged sociopath. Instead Jan. 6 saw Trump, a self-declared emperor, encourage the minions of his dark fantasies to attack our institutions of democracy.

Most Republican lawmakers reluctantly admit to being fooled and at least pretend to embrace democratic principles.

All of this is a huge distraction from the real crises: people dying from disease; citizens impoverished and food-deprived; and a pandemic of despair

I beg all political leaders to put aside differences, look past their financial security and provide relief for suffering citizens.