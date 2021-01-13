Trump: Ignorance leads to chaotic outburst

Abraham Lincoln (a Republican) once said: “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law.”

Since we have a president who does not know what a Gold Star family is, nor that Puerto Ricans are US citizens, nor that a tariff is a tax paid by the receiver of a good, nor that climate change is an epistomologic fact, why is there surprise when vigilantes storm the seat of government at the behest of an ignoramus?

Trumpism constitutes a clear and present danger to the function and continuity of the United States.

Which side are you on?