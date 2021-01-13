Democracy: Engage leaders, don’t attack them

Last week, as I watched images of angry citizens storm our US Capitol Building, I was horrified and saddened.

The Capitol plaza and eastern stairway, where the mob gathered and invaded the heart of our democracy, are places I have been almost every year for the last 13 years.

I was saddened because those rioting have lost faith in their political power; they felt their only recourse was violence and hate. They are wrong in so many ways.

For 13 years I have been a volunteer with RESULTS, a national organization that trains and supports citizens to petition government to bring an end to poverty. I have learned that my voice, used strategically and respectfully, is powerful - much more so than those in an angry mob.

Our senators and representative, Derek Kilmer, are good listeners when we bring concerns based on facts, clearly stated needs and good intent for each other.

We have enormous power as citizens of this great nation if we are willing to work together, have positive regard for elected officials and operate on the basis of truth.