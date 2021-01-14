Child beating: Hold cops criminally accountable

Re: “Former Tacoma cops could face trial for telling woman to beat grandson, 9,” (TNT, 1/7).

The City of Tacoma and the Tacoma Police Department reached a new low with what happened to this young boy in 2017. Society failed yet again.

Two Tacoma police officers, who were later fired, failed their oath to serve and protect. They seemed to regard the oath as a joke.

How in the world would any human think it’s a remotely good idea to beat a 9-year-old boy, who had the intellectual capacity of a 4-year old, with a belt? Clearly the boy is much smarter than these two ex-cops.

The two men should be in prison. Maybe the grandma who let herself be talked into beating the boy, too. The Pierce County judge who dismissed the charges in 2019 and condoned this clearly illegal and inhumane behavior should be removed from office.

Mental health education needs to begin in preschool and continue until we are dead. We are failing miserably.