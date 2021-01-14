Windstorm: Power workers rise to the occasion 

More often than not, people write letters to the editor to bash policies and sometimes people. I will not do that here.

I want to tip my hat to the employees of Tacoma Power. They are heroes. They work in extremely harsh conditions at times, ensuring power is restored as quickly as possible.

During the violent storm of Jan 12, our power was out at midnight. As soon as it went out, I contacted the 24/7 reporting number and the recording stated power would be restored around 4 a.m. on Jan 13. It was restored around 4:30.

They work tirelessly and have to leave their families during severe weather to ensure customers have their electricity. Kudos to these heroes.Thank you, Tacoma Power.