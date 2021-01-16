City government: Lakewood leaders actually listen

I write to give the Lakewood City Council a tip of the hat.

It had begun installation of streetlights on wooden poles with overhead wiring in Oakbrook, a neighborhood that had done well without streetlights in its 50 years.

The action had been taken with insufficient public notice that did not alert residents to the impending project.

After residents expressed their displeasure, however, the City Council reconsidered its decision and, in a special meeting on Jan. 7, terminated the project.

Residents thank the council for its concern to make things right and for the perception that future proposed drastic changes to neighborhoods will receive the benefit of citizen input at an early stage of the process.