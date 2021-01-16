Letters to the Editor
School name: MLK could replace Wilson nicely
Re: “School name: Another Wilson would be good choice,” (TNT letter, 1/7).
It appears Wilson High School is on the fast track for a name change.
President Wilson did a lot to protect and lead our country and Allies during World War I and tried unsuccessfully to prevent future wars.
I also agree he didn’t do anything significant for civil rights. I want all people to be comfortable and respectful of the school and its name.
As a proud Wilson grad of 1973, I would accept a name change if it’s meaningful enough for all of us.
Martin Luther King Jr. would be a fine change as he represents humanity, leadership, civil rights through peaceful persistence and inclusion of all people regardless of color. His name alone sets a tone for all people.
I could also accept Barack Obama, John Lewis or Robert Kennedy. The point is that the school should be a proud name for all of us.
And I really don’t care that schools in other regions already recognize King. We could all benefit from hearing his name more and learning what he was about and stood for.
Robert Masko, University Place
Comments