School name: MLK could replace Wilson nicely

Re: “School name: Another Wilson would be good choice,” (TNT letter, 1/7).

It appears Wilson High School is on the fast track for a name change.

President Wilson did a lot to protect and lead our country and Allies during World War I and tried unsuccessfully to prevent future wars.

I also agree he didn’t do anything significant for civil rights. I want all people to be comfortable and respectful of the school and its name.

As a proud Wilson grad of 1973, I would accept a name change if it’s meaningful enough for all of us.

Martin Luther King Jr. would be a fine change as he represents humanity, leadership, civil rights through peaceful persistence and inclusion of all people regardless of color. His name alone sets a tone for all people.

I could also accept Barack Obama, John Lewis or Robert Kennedy. The point is that the school should be a proud name for all of us.

And I really don’t care that schools in other regions already recognize King. We could all benefit from hearing his name more and learning what he was about and stood for.