4 years later: Has America become great again?

Believing that each legally elected president should have his or her chance to grow into this difficult job, I waited and watched how the Trump presidency would evolve.

Instead of thoughtful deliberation, of listening to experienced advisers, of governing with a calm tone encouraging unity to our divided nation, I alarmingly watched the further splitting of our country and the chaos created in our politics.

Countries seldom get a president who can fulfill promises made. How can they, since the world constantly changes?

They try their best under tough political and economical circumstances. They make mistakes.They are human.

So now where are we, four years later?

Look at photos from the 2016 inauguration! Our Capitol was decorated in a festive manner for the swearing in of a new president, a solemn occasion repeated dozens of times in our history. An occasion in which the new president swears to protect us and to work for us.

Then look at photos of our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020.

This is where we have come. The contrast is so stark.

Whether you are Republican or Democrat, the question is: Have we become great again?