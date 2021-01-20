Vaccine: All school staff need protection 

Re: “Vaccinate all teachers, not just the oldest ones,” (TNT, 1/14).

As a retired Tacoma Public Schools teacher, I was pleased to see this editorial in support of vaccinating all school employees against COVID-19.

A friend who works as a custodian in the Bremerton School District stopped by today. He talked of how the school where he works will have two shifts of kids each day, which requires custodians to clean the rooms twice a day.

For our children to be safe, this is necessary, and I'd like to join the Bethel School District superintendent in pointing out that custodians, bus drivers, office and cafeteria workers should all be vaccinated as well.

Our chance of sustaining open schools depends on this.