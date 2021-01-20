Warming shelter: All we ask is to be informed

Re: “Norpoint will show if city has gumption to force fair distribution of homeless services,” (TNT, 1/15).

As a Northeast Tacoma resident, there is some offense to be taken to TNT columnist Matt Driscoll's implication that we demand better treatment than the rest of the city.

Many here are open to having the Norpoint Center used for a warming center now that we are aware of the details. Should we not have asked questions and been allowed opportunities for Zoom meetings in order to become informed?

This community comes together to fight the tough battles. If not, we certainly wouldn’t have avoided a methanol plant just below us, and a public golf course in the middle of our community would now be thousands of homes.

But of course, Driscoll knows this. He wrote a lovely article about us in 2014.

So please talk to us a little more before portraying our community as entitled. I am proud of a community that demands to be informed and active.

And if you look closely, you will find a new community group has formed to provide help and donations for the warming shelter.