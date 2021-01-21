Trump: Before long, we’ll be missing him

It is a very sad time for America as we are sinking once again into the grips of socialism with President Biden and his cohorts in charge.

President Trump will be greatly missed. I looked forward to each campaign promise being accomplished. He should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making great strides in the Middle East.

He stopped the flow of illegal immigrants at the US-Mexico border. He appointed conservative judges who rule by the Constitution.

He was ridiculed by the press every day he was in office yet continued to stand up for us. I will miss his robust economy, tweets and campaign speeches.

He was a great man who will be missed every day while Biden is in office.