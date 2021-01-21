Nuclear weapons: Biden should follow his faith

Among the significant events of this week, on Friday a new international treaty goes into force to completely prohibit nuclear weapons - their design, production and use.

The United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons was ratified by the required 50th nation, Honduras, in October. The United States (and all nuclear states) will be in violation after Jan. 22.

The Trump administration rejected the treaty, but the opportunity for our new president to make his mark on history awaits him in supporting this game-changing international agreement.

The opportunity for a divided Senate to ratify this treaty and begin its session on a note of bipartisan unity also presents itself.

President Biden would be well-supported by his Catholic faith and Pope Francis, who recently declared that even possession of such weapons is immoral.

Here is an opportunity to take a step back from the brink of destruction. I urge everyone to contact their senators and tell them to lead the way.