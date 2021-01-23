Letters to the Editor
Capitol violence: Didn’t Civil War end?
The recent assault on the nation’s Capitol reminds me of an observation that’s been around for sometime: Passion and prejudice trump principle and reason every time (at least for some people).
As an example, I was under the impression the Civil War ended in 1865 and the South lost. So what was a rioter doing waving a Confederate flag inside a Government building on Jan. 6?
Maybe this just shows it’s easier to get mad than to get smart.
Norm Eklund, Puyallup
