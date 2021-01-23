Russia: Cyber attacks need strong response

No one should be surprised about the recent Russian hacks against the US government.

Sanctions enacted under the Obama administration in retaliation for Russian election meddling did not do much to slow Russian hacking. Russia has proven through its actions that it is not bound by laws or treaties.

President Trump’s older proposal to jointly develop a cybersecurity unit with a malicious cyber nation showed that his administration did not take the threat seriously.

The US has been vulnerable to cyber aggression for too long without a strong response. In coordination with NATO, we need a strong response to Russian hacks.

State-sponsored hacking and cyberattacks should not go without punishment. If there is no reaction to Russia’s intrusive activities, Moscow will take it as a green light to continue.

Establishing counter measures and making sure that Russia’s hacking does not go unpunished are critical to making cyberspace more stable and secure.