Democrats: Desperate to stop a Trump comeback

President Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 didn’t incite an insurrection. That’s a monstrous lie perpetrated by the anti-Trump media and uninformed Democrats.

A recent FBI report found the riot at the Capitol was preplanned. Trump said we’ll march to the Capitol peacefully and patriotically and we’ll fight for this country.

Democrats routinely use the term “fight” figuratively in their political speech.

Did their false claims of Russian collusion incite a gunman to shoot at congressional Republicans on a baseball field in 2017? Did Rep. Maxine Waters incite violence in 2018 when she told Democrats to “push back” and get in the faces of Trump administration officials? Absolutely.

This latest snap impeachment of Trump was politically motivated and lacked any investigations, due process, witnesses or testimony. It was a kangaroo court.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her minions desperately want Trump barred from holding future office. Democrats should wake up and smell the unjustness and dishonesty.