Republicans: Enablers share blame with Trump

The violence we saw at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was the inevitable outcome of four years of Republican obeisance to a president they knew was totally unfit for the office.

They were more than willing to trade their integrity for political favor.

Even after the rioting, after their very lives were threatened, a number of Republicans still supported Donald Trump’s lies by challenging the electoral vote.

The only reason Trump was still around to incite violence was because Senate Republicans gave him a pass in his first impeachment trial.

At every turn, no matter how insane Trump’s words or actions were, his toadies backed him, and the result was a president behaving like a mad king drunk with power.

Every one of these shameful enablers is as responsible for the death and destruction at the Capitol. Even though there was no evidence to support Trump’s election fraud lies, they chose to support them for political gain.

They all should be removed from office ASAP.