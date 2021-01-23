Democrats: Unity call reeks of hypocrisy

It is interesting that the Democrats are calling for unity now that Joe Biden has been sworn in as president. They say we “need to come together.”

Where was that togetherness the last five times a Republican was in the White House?

In September 1990, I was in Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. Sen. Joe Biden and other Democrats refused to fund us over there until President George H. W. Bush agreed to a tax increase.

In other words the Democrats held us troops hostage until they got what they wanted. And then used then they used that tax increase against Bush in 1992, four years after he had pledged: “Read my lips, no new taxes.”

It is the Democrats that need to be team players. Or we will treat Biden/Harris like they treated Trump/Pence.