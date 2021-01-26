DC: Statehood for one Washington is enough

There is a lot of support among liberal Democrats for statehood for Washington, DC.

Anyone paying attention to this idea can immediately see it as a blatant attempt to increase the Democrats’ quest for absolute power in the House and Senate.

The proper place for Washington, DC is as a part of Maryland. The district is roughly shaped like a square with one side bordered by the Potomac River and the other three bordering on two Maryland counties.

Washington, DC has a land area of about 68 square miles and a population under one million. Adding it to Maryland would immediately give its people two senators and a member of Congress.

Additionally, the combined territories would do a lot to keep Maryland a blue state. In the last presidential election, more than 90 percent of the votes in DC went to Biden; in Maryland more than 60 percent went to Biden.

Joining Maryland and Washington makes better sense than attempting to create a new state where it is not needed and cannot be justified.