War criminal: Bales case gives dystopian glimpse

“Trump right not to pardon JBLM killer,” (TNT, 1/22).

Thank you for another wise, important editorial. This one stands out because the topic is dystopian.

Can we even imagine any of the other 44 presidents entertaining the idea of pardoning Staff Sgt. Robert Bales for his rampage through the Afghanistan village that killed or wounded 17 women and children?

I believe he was out of his mind when he did this. But to imagine any U.S. president pardoning him is to glimpse a mad, wretched world.