Unity: Not possible until Trump held to account 

Donald Trump never even tried to live up the the oath he took when he ascended to the highest office in the United States.

He swore to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Instead he spent 4 years bowing to tyrants and dictators.

Instead of working to lead our country he cut us off from allies and did everything in his power to undo the Constitution and make as much profit off Americans as he could.

Then came the election and the people said they’d had enough graft and corruption, tyranny and treason. That did not deter Trump, however; he he ratcheted up his efforts to destroy our democracy.

In his attempts to overturn the will of the people he made up a fantasy world in which anyone who voted for President Biden was either dead or an illegal alien. His falsehoods were spread by conservative media, corrupt elected officials and deluded QAnon followers.

Biden has pledged to bring unity back, but to do that the people who fomented the Jan. 6 insurrection must be held accountable. And that starts with Trump.