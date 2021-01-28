Tacoma: Better response to street racing needed

“Uproar after police car caught on video running over people,” (TNT, 1/25).

Street racing is a huge problem in downtown Tacoma. I live in the Museum District and am very aware of the problem, especially on Friday and Saturday nights near Interstate 705, Dock Street and Pacific Avenue.

The police have been contacted numerous times by me and my neighbors and we have never seen evidence of police patrol.

We need to stop this racing before there are more incidents like Jan. 23.