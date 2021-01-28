Mob violence: Tacoma cop had reason for fear

“Uproar after police car caught on video running over people,” (TNT, 1/25).

I, as probably everyone else, was disturbed seeing the video of the police vehicle driving through the crowd on Saturday night.

But what I found more disturbing were:

(1) the cars cutting donuts in the intersection of Pacific Avenue with total disregard towards anyone's personal safety and the law, and

(2) that a police officer attempting to do his job was attacked by the crowd.

Everyone acts in shock that the officer had to drive through the crowd to escape, but remember just weeks ago in Washington D.C. we saw a mob out of control at the Capitol building.

We saw a police officer being crushed against a doorway. We saw the crowd drag an officer down the stairs, threatening to shoot him with his own gun. We saw someone assault an officer with a fire extinguisher.

So what was the Tacoma officer supposed to think as a crowd attacks his patrol vehicle and tries to break through his windows?

We all expressed outrage of what happened in the other Washington but are not bothered with what mobs have done in Portland, Seattle and now Tacoma.