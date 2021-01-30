Stimulus checks: So many ways to pay it forward

Re: “Biden’s economic plan includes $1,400 stimulus,” (TNT, 1/17).

During this time of extreme financial need in our country, I encourage you to join my husband and me in passing along the COVID-19 relief funds we have received and will receive in the future to those who need it more than we do.

Food banks are a good choice, as well as church organizations and those that help our homeless populations. The list is only limited by your imagination and research.

This is one way we can all get through this together!