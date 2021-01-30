TNT headline: Tacoma cop’s actions mischaracterized

“When a Tacoma cop barreled his SUV through a crowd, public trust took another hit,” (Matt Driscoll column, TNT, 1/25).

It makes me angry to see inflammatory words being used to describe the policeman’s action when caught in the middle of a mob.

I saw the video of him totally surrounded by people pounding on his car. He was reasonably scared. He didn’t know if someone was about to break a window and drag him out. So he tried to get away.

When a driver wants to move a car, a reasonable person gets out of the way. When they don’t, they might get run over.

Saying he “barreled” through the crowd is totally uncalled for. Inflammatory words used by reporters greatly worsen the situation.