Mob attack: Cops deserve more quiet nights

“Uproar after police car caught on video running over people,” (TNT, 1/25).

I support police accountability. However, the public also has a responsibility to behave legally.

Street racing is illegal. When a crowd gathers to watch, they are aiding and abetting a crime.

When that crowd surrounds a police car sent to stop such activity and begins to intimidate said officer, the crowd becomes a mob.

One’s first thought in this situation is: “How do I get out of here?” In this case, the officer had little time to think and followed his instincts.

Now the mob wants the cop’s head!

We have seen too much crowd violence in recent years. Yes, the officer made a bad choice, but too many of us (who probably won’t admit it) are likely to have made a similar choice in those circumstances.

The officer will have to live with the consequences and the memory will haunt him forever.

So go home. Give the police a quiet night. Find more productive ways to amuse yourselves. Consider how we all can make our city safer and more law abiding.