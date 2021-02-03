Tacoma: When minor crime tolerated, chaos follows

“Cop was reckless; so was street racing mob,” (TNT editorial, 1/27).

Do the citizens of Tacoma have to leave Tacoma to be safe? Property owners and citizens have been and are being failed by their mayor and City Council.

The failure to quickly arrest rioters, looters, arsonists and thugs who threaten and assault citizens, murder citizens and police officers, leaves everyone vulnerable and scared.

This failure results in ever-increasing violence and increased danger to our community.

A better policy is to not let violations of law go unchallenged. By controlling minor disorders and first offenses, more serious and escalating crime can be reduced.

Today’s radical groups have flourished as so-called leaders in our country have either failed to condemn – or worse, verbally encouraged or financially supported – the resulting anarchy.

These attacks result in more property destruction, injuries and death in communities these leaders swore an oath to protect.

How could any leader worthy of the title consider decreasing funding or support for the remaining officers who are our only protection from these criminals?

I support police accountability. However, the public also has a responsibility to behave legally.