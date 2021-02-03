Paid leave: Underserved workers can’t wait

“Don’t mess with success of state’s new paid leave law,” (TNT, 1/24).

Your recent editorial quoted my testimony to state lawmakers about inequities in the state’s paid-leave program.

“We don’t dispute any of this,” you wrote in response to my statements. But you also argue that it'd be better to address these issues at a later date.

This isn't an uncommon response, but one I take issue with. Whenever oppressed groups identify inequities, the institutional response is similar: Wait, gather more data and go from there.

Underserved families have heard these excuses for too long and bear the consequences of inaction. As noted, nearly three-quarters of paid leave recipients were white. This is unsurprising, given that ESD estimates only 22% of covered workers qualify for job protection.

Workers of color are more likely to experience workplace discrimination. Lack of job protection means a worker would have to decide between losing employment or health insurance when weighing leave for cancer treatment, or care for a sick child.

Nobody should have to make an impossible choice between caring for or providing for your family. Over three million workers pay into the program; all should be able to access benefits.