Virus shutdown: No excuse not to reopen schools

The US Centers of Disease Control (CDC) published a report on Jan. 27 that clearly communicates the task at hand: Schools are safe to reopen with masks and distancing.

The reluctance on the West Coast to reopen schools is a rejection of data and research while indulging in fear and hypochondria.

There are thousands of private and public schools open across the country, and the evidence of low transmission is overwhelming.

Shame on the districts and teachers unions that refuse while our children struggle and wither.