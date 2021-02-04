Virus: Unfair differences in who’s locked down

“Inslee: West, Puget Sound regions moving to Phase 2,” (TNT, 1/29).

I’m so happy that two regions of our state have moved to Phase 2. But I urge you to look to your neighbors here in the Northwest region (Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties).

Regions are now required to meet three metrics, instead of four. One reason the Northwest didn’t advance was because 29 persons were admitted to the hospital, up from 25 persons the previous week. (This is about 7 people per 100,000.)

The West region admitted 90 persons to the hospital, down from their last count of 100 persons. (This is about 20 people per 100,000.)

The Puget Sound region admitted 576 people, down from 686 persons. (This is about 15 people per 100,000.)

We can all agree that any hospitalizations are upsetting, but when you look at the numbers, the metrics to advance phases appear unreasonable.

While enjoying your meal inside a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, think of your fellow citizens eating at home and consider influencing your leaders to rethink the best way to move forward to a healthy future for all.

See the metrics at www.coronavirus.wa.gov/what-you-need-know/roadmap-recovery-metrics