Emergency powers: Let Inslee keep using them

“Legislature must check Inslee’s COVID superpowers,” (TNT, 1/31).

I was sad to see this TNT editorial promoting Rep. Steve Kirby’s legislation to restrict the governor’s emergency powers.

After acknowledging Inslee’s success in keeping our state safer than most, the Editorial Board criticizes him for accepting that responsibility. Is there confusion about the function of emergency powers?

If your house is on fire, you don’t call a family meeting to discuss what should be done: whether to leave or stay and whose belongings are most important. You quickly make sure everyone gets out with what they can grab.

Like fires, pandemics grow exponentially. Reading about them throughout history forces scary images of bodies in streets and heinous crimes.

Inslee had nothing to gain personally by imposing restrictions. Legislators have much to gain by pushing local constituents’ preferences.

I believe in strict separation of powers, but during a crisis someone has to be in charge who’s willing to take the heat. We had a president who wasn’t; fortunately we have a governor who is.

Our success is our enemy. Because restrictions have worked, people expect normalcy.

The pandemic is ongoing. The governor must act accordingly.