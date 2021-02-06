Impeachment: Will GOP leaders end complicity?

The majority of Republicans in the US House and Senate have been complicit in the corrupt activities that former President Trump committed in his four-year term.

They looked away while he destroyed relationships with allies, sucked up to dictators of the world, separated children at the border and lied about the pandemic, causing millions to become sick and thousands to die.

Trump was impeached for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election. The Republican majority in the Senate voted to acquit without calling any witnesses.

Since the 2020 election, Republicans sat back and watched Trump stoke the flames of insurrection by making fraudulent claims about a rigged election.

He invited his radical supporters to D.C. on Jan. 6. This resulted in a mob storming the Capitol, where they looted and attacked security guards, one of whom died from his injuries.

Now Trump stands impeached again. Will these Republicans protect the democracy and Constitution of this nation or the leader of these seditionists?