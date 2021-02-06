Virus response: Great care from health department

I want to express my gratitude to Dr. Anthony Chen and his amazing team at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The professionalism, knowledge, passion and compassion they have provided to our assisted living facility have been lifesaving.

In April, when our first COVID-19 cases emerged, we were supported by a fearless TPCHD team. Many were nurse volunteers who came out of retirement and taught us how to become expert virus testers.

They expressed real concern over sick residents and staff. They acknowledged our fears and encouraged creativity to meet this new challenge.

When we couldn’t source PPE, the county Emergency Department was ready. Every email, phone call or S.O.S. has been answered and treated as a priority.

COVID-19 cases have continued to come and go, but TPCHD has remained on the offense, dedicated to our county’s health and safety.

We are humbled and grateful for your servant leadership.