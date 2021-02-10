Virus: China’s at start and, um, back end of it

Is it just me, or does it sometimes seem like the blind are leading the blind?

In 2020 the Chinese government let news of a new virus in their country lay dormant and unannounced. The WHO and eventually the CDC had no plans and were caught flat-footed. A pandemic ensued.

After lab testing it was shown to be no ordinary virus, had a high rate of contagion and was deadly. A national lockdown and isolations were encouraged.

As the infection and transmission rates accelerated, the advice from best science available dithered. Masks are not necessary, masks are necessary.

A vaccine is on its way, some politicians say they wouldn’t get the shot, nasal swabs become the rage for testing, two masks are better, more lockdowns, a vaccine hits the streets, the delivery system becomes a problem.

Fingers pointed at governors and the federal government by everyone, while thousands of folks wait for their vaccine.

Now the capper. Anal swabs are being used by the Chinese for COVID-19 testing.

Whoa! Is that the short swab or nasal/throat swab?