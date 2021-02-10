Vaccination: Nice to see community come together 

The team that planned and carried out recent pop-up vaccination clinics in Pierce County deserves a loud round of applause.

I just got my first shot at the Puyallup Fairgrounds and was thoroughly impressed with how well-organized and professional every step of the way was done.

Having planned much smaller and less fraught events myself, I can imagine what expertise and hard work this effort required – and still requires, as more clinics are planned.

Getting an appointment and then actually getting the shot was the most exciting thing that has happened to me (other than the election) in a year, and from the intense response from others seeking to be vaccinated, I know I'm not alone.

Seeing the community come together like this revives my hope for humankind.