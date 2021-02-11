Impeachment: Republicans mustn’t abet this crime

Re: “Six GOP senators vote with Democrats for Trump trial,” (TNT, 2/10).

Republican senators in Washington D.C. will be abetting a crime should they vote to not impeach Donald Trump.

He committed a crime of insurrection by trying to overturn the vote. Senate Republicans will not just be enablers but abettors to that crime should they ignore the evidence, which they experienced first-hand on Jan. 6.

With more than six deaths related to the attack on the Capitol, including suicides of two police officers, the blood stain on Trump and his cowardly abettors will be lasting and damning.