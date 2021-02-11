Police: Beware rushing to judge Tacoma cop 

Nowadays, it is tough enough to be a police officer. It is much tougher when they are routinely condemned before due process.

The latest example, of course, would be the Jan. 23 street incident in Tacoma. Politically correct individuals have rushed to judge the policeman who was between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

So far, these facts seem certain: First, a large crowd congregated to watch dangerous and illegal downtown automobile antics. Second, this gathering blocked a major intersection.

Third, many spectators refused to leave, despite the police. Fourth, a group of them surrounded and attacked a police vehicle. Fifth, they blocked the escape of the lone driver, who was grossly outnumbered and in the dark.

It is tragic that his car collided with individuals during his escape. I am sorry for the injured. But perhaps the officer feared having his own name added to the 22,217 recorded at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.