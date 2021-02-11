School names: Geography is safer bet than people

“Proposed new name for Wilson High honors educator Silas,” (TNT, 2/1).

Historical figures’ actions need to be learned and put in the context of the times. Most people were not fully aware of President Wilson’s racist beliefs, but they are familiar with his progressive ideas.

Learning about another’s mistakes gives each of us hope. We can counter with positive deeds and learn and grow.

Since Wilson has long since passed away, people who are offended by him have one powerful option: forgiveness. This releases a person from dwelling on past wrongs and lets them look toward a better future.

This can also be an encouragement to students as they “mess up” and make wrong choices – to see that they can be forgiven and not blotted out because of mistakes.

Naming schools after people is a risky proposition, because all people are flawed.

By renaming Wilson, a door is open to demands of renaming other schools. The safest bet is renaming all schools with a geographic location or nearby landmark.