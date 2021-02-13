Politics: Why must Dems be labeled ‘progressive’?

As I read and listen to the news, a term grates on my nerves.

I wholly subscribe to the Biden movement to restore dignity and class to the office of president. My upbringing was staunchly Republican, but I have changed and grown away from that frame of mind.

However, I understand if Republicans may feel they are seen as less than intelligent. Not all those who continue in the Republican Party are as blind as the ones who stormed the Capitol.

A term often bandied about in reference to Democrats is “progressive.” Republicans might take that to mean they are “regressive” – that they never question what’s gone before and only want to go back to the way things were.

I prefer to use the terms liberal and conservative. These terms don’t connote enlightenment for one group.