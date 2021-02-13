Puppy mills: State leaders must take a stand

An important piece of state animal-welfare legislation was heard in committee last week.

House Bill 1424 would require pet stores to obtain puppies from more humane sources that meet Washington standards, as well as disclose breeder information so consumers can make an informed decision when purchasing their new furry family member.

Most of us who have dogs could never imagine them living the way dogs in puppy mills do, so we have to ask: Why do we allow Washington to support this industry?

HB 1424 gives an opportunity to uphold high standards in regard to animal welfare and consumer protection. Please contact your representatives and make sure your voice is heard.