Name change: Wilson High renaming process stinks 

Re: “It’s official: Tacoma’s Woodrow Wilson High School will get a new name,” (TNT, 2/12).

An arrogant school board clothed in self-righteousness hid behind false claims of “community-generated” input while ignoring the community.

There was no official public hearing. They ignored what public input was received, including a social media poll in which 57% of respondents opposed the name change. By far the largest contingent supported just dropping “Woodrow” from the name.

The process around this decision stinks. The superintendent waving her policy around saying “We followed policy” does not excuse a very poor policy.

Hiding behind the governor’s emergency orders to be able to cut out the public is a poor excuse. Other public bodies have held online hearings where hundreds of people participated.