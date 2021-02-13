Impeachment: Weak defense matters little for Trump

The Republicans say they are disappointed with Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team.

I don’t understand this, because Trump doesn’t need a good defense. You don’t need one when the fix is in.

It might not be money that the jurors are being bribed with, but it’s a bribe nonetheless. The future of their Senate seats is what’s being leveraged against them. You either play along or we go after you in the primaries.

The problem with Trump’s poor defense is that it will make his acquittal hard to explain to normal folk.