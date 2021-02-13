Impeachment: Sham political event must end

Donald Trump should be afforded the same rights as any American citizen. This impeachment trial is being run by politicians, for politicians and about politics.

It is a media extravaganza, full of inflammatory rhetoric and videos, not a trial that should establish guilt by a properly constituted court.

A fair trial should not be conducted using a jury formed with victims of the crime, in this case Congress.Voir dire would eliminate anyone present during the insurrection from serving on this jury.

Ignoring the former president’s constitutional rights is not indicative of clear thinking and should not be used to keep him from running for president.

Convicting him of inciting this riot, in court with a jury of his peers, would accomplish this goal.

In theory, the majority of American citizens, not Congress, should decide who should be president.

Please stop this sham political event and let a proper prosecution and trial begin. Trump was voted out of office already and now he should be made to pay for the destruction his incitement caused.