Open space: Why lock us out of local trails? 

The signs read: “Notice, temporarily closed due to COVID-19.”

Why is Industrial Reality Group (IRG) closing the trails on the 400 acres in the City of Federal Way’s Corporate Park that had been open to the public for 50 years?

IRG does not seem to recognize our needs for fresh air and exercise in a natural environment are especially important in this year of COVID-19 lockdown when these activities contribute to our physical and emotional health.

The signs may be an introduction to a permanent change when IRG’s planned five warehouses are constructed and displace trails, natural open spaces and forests.

Ask your family, friends, neighbors and businesses to rally for continued public access to trails on the former Weyerhaeuser campus.

Without your advocacy the “temporarily closed” signs might change to “permanently closed, no trespassing,” decreasing the quality of life in our city and region.