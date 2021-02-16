Wilson High: Name change is positive lesson

Re: “Woodrow Wilson High School will change its name,” (TNT, 2/15).

Names matter. Whether it’s a public building, statue or military installation, when the government names such a thing after a particular individual, it is an implicit endorsement.

The re-naming of Wilson High School after a distinguished local leader, Dr. Dolores Silas, is more than just a refutation of the Ku Klux Klan.

It is a testament to how a society can own up to its sins and make a good-faith effort to grow and do better for the next generation. And you can’t put a price tag on that sort of lesson.